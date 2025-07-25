Kashmir

Mother donates kidney, saves son’s life in Kupwara

Zaitoon Begum offers new hope to 23-year-old Tassaduq Hussain

Aatif Qayoom
Aatif Qayoom
3 Min Read

Kupwara, July 24: In a moving example of a mother’s unconditional love, a 40-year-old woman from Devar-Lolab in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district has donated her kidney to her 23-year-old son, giving him a new lease on life after years of suffering.

Tassaduq Hussain Khan, a resident of Kakadpari, Devar-Lolab, had been battling kidney disease for the last four years. According to a family member, he was born with a single kidney, which began to fail when he turned 19. His condition worsened, and he was eventually referred to SKIMS Soura in Srinagar for specialised treatment.

Doctors there confirmed that his only kidney had failed and that a transplant was the only option. However, the Khan family comes from a financially weak background and could not afford to arrange a donor from outside. Doctors advised them to check for a compatible donor within the family.

That is when Tassaduq’s mother, Zaitoon Begum, stepped forward. Without a second thought, she offered to donate her kidney to save her son.

In 2022, tests were carried out on all family members. Fortunately, Zaitoon was found to be a perfect match. The transplant surgery was conducted successfully at SKIMS Soura.

As the news of the transplant spread on social media, people from across Kashmir praised the mother’s sacrifice. Many called it the ultimate expression of love.

“Only a mother can do this. A living example of heaven under her feet,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

Another user posted, “She gave him life twice. First by birth, and now with her kidney.”

Another user commented, “Zaitoon Begum has shown us all what true courage and love look like. Salute to this brave mother.”

The story has brought not just relief but also joy to the entire Kupwara, where neighbours and relatives have been visiting the family to congratulate them and wish Tassaduq a speedy recovery.

As per reports, both the mother and son are stable and recovering well. “It is always inspiring to see such determination and love in difficult circumstances,” a doctor involved in the surgery told Rising Kashmir.

As the family now looks forward to a healthier future, Zaitoon’s selfless act has become a shining example of maternal love, one that moved an entire community and inspired many across the valley.

Bandipora admin introduces ‘Harmukh Chowk’ to celebrate local artistry, offer community amenities
J&K Bank Q3 net profit jumps 35% to Rs 421 cr
Passenger vehicles resume movement on Srinagar-Leh Highway
Prevalent heatwave: Advisory issued for judicious use of drinking water
Kokernag has only one private hotel, four guest houses registered with Tourism Dept
Share This Article
ByAatif Qayoom
Aatif Qayoom is a Senior Correspondent at Rising Kashmir, covering crime, tourism, sports, and various social issues across Jammu and Kashmir. Known for his accurate and ground-based reporting, he highlights stories that matter to people.
Previous Article Traffic Dept issues advisory for today
Next Article J&K registered 1,124 NDPS cases, 1,104 drug seizures in 2022: MHA
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Kashmir carpet industry stakeholders urge CM to curb counterfeit sales
Business
Tanishq hosts styling session featuring Bandita S Patro
Business
Historic day for India-UK relations: India, UK sign free trade agreement deal
Top Stories
Viksit Bharat incomplete without developed J&K: LG Sinha
Top Stories