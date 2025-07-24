BreakingKashmir

Mother donates Kidney, saves her Son’s life in Kupwara 

Aatif Qayoom
Aatif Qayoom
3 Min Read

In a moving example of a mother’s unconditional love, a 40-year-old woman from Devar-Lolab in north Kashmir has donated her kidney to her 23-year-old son, giving him a new lease on life after years of suffering.

Tassaduq Hussain Khan, a resident of Kakadpari, Devar-Lolab, had been battling kidney disease for the last four years. According to a family member, he was born with a single kidney, which began to fail when he turned 19. His condition worsened, and he was eventually referred to SKIMS Soura in Srinagar for specialised treatment.

Doctors there confirmed that his only kidney had failed and that a transplant was the only option. However, the Khan family comes from a financially weak background and could not afford to arrange a donor from outside. Doctors advised them to check for a compatible donor within the family.

That is when Tassaduq’s mother, Zaitoon Begum, stepped forward. Without a second thought, she offered to donate her kidney to save her son.

In 2022, tests were carried out on all family members. Fortunately, Zaitoon was found to be a perfect match. The transplant surgery was conducted successfully at SKIMS Soura.

As the news of the transplant spread on social media, people from across Kashmir praised the mother’s sacrifice. Many called it the ultimate expression of love.

“Only a mother can do this. A living example of heaven under her feet,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

Another user posted, “She gave him life twice. First by birth, and now with her kidney.”

Another user commented, “Zaitoon Begum has shown us all what true courage and love look like. Salute to this brave mother.”

The story has brought not just relief but also joy to the entire Kupwara, where neighbours and relatives have been visiting the family to congratulate them and wish Tassaduq a speedy recovery.

As per reports both the mother and son are stable and recovering well. “It is always inspiring to see such determination and love in difficult circumstances,” a doctor involved in the surgery told Rising Kashmir.

As the family now looks forward to a healthier future, Zaitoon’s selfless act has become a shining example of maternal love one that moved an entire community and inspired many across the Valley.

Frozen Lakes and Offbeat Trails: Kokernag admin opens door to untapped tourism potential
Ek Ped Maa Ke Namm campaign launched by KVK G’bl
Man’s Body Found On Road In J&K’s Reasi
Cabinet approves Garib Kalyan food grain programme for another 5 years
DPS Srinagar Students Shine on Global Stage with Prestigious Scholarships
Share This Article
ByAatif Qayoom
Aatif Qayoom is a Senior Correspondent at Rising Kashmir, covering crime, tourism, sports, and various social issues across Jammu and Kashmir. Known for his accurate and ground-based reporting, he highlights stories that matter to people.
Previous Article Kashmir University Entrance Test exam scheduled for July 27 postponed, rescheduled to July 29
Next Article Farooq Abdullah dancing to tunes of Pak ISI: Tarun Chugh 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

LoP Sunil Sharma discusses J&K’s security and developmental projects with Dr Jitendra Singh
Breaking Jammu
NHAI Chairman meets LG Sinha, reviews key road projects in J&K
Breaking Kashmir
HM Amit Shah unveils policy with aim to have at least one cooperative in every village
Breaking National
More than 2,000 technical defects reported to DGCA in commercial airlines since 2021, 183 till July 2025
Breaking National