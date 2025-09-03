BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Mother, daughter killed as house wall collapses in Rajouri’s Sunderbani

Agencies
A woman and her daughter were killed after a wall of their house collapsed due to heavy rains in the Sunderbani area of Rajouri district during the intervening night of September 2 and 3, officials said.

Officials told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that incessant rains in the region caused the wall to collapse, trapping the two under the debris.

Rescue teams, along with police, rushed to the spot soon after the incident and recovered the bodies.

The deceased have been identified as Sita Devi, wife of Rattan Lal, and her daughter Sonia Rattan Lal, residents of Tanda Kangri in Sunderbani.

Meanwhile, authorities have urged residents to exercise caution as continuous rainfall has heightened the risk of damage to structures in the area—(KNO)

