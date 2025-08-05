Sports

Most Test Wickets in SENA: Who is Better BUMRAH vs SIRAJ.

From Looser to Winner. This is a story of Heartbreak at Lords to Redemption at Oval.

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

Mohammad Siraj played a key role in India’s stunning win over England in the 5th test at the Oval.

Siraj took fifer and finished the series with 23 wickets, while Bumrah took 14 wickets in three test matches. India levelled the Anderson-Tendulkar test series 2025 with two wins.

Jasprit Bumrah is the first Asian bowler to reach 150 SENA Wickets, surpassing legends like Wasim Akram with 146 SENA wickets. Bumrah has 159 wickets from 34 SENA Tests while Mohammad Siraj has 91 wickets from 23 SENA Tests to date.

Here is the comparison between Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj:

Most Wickets 

Player Matches Innings Wickets
Bumrah 34 64 159
Siraj 23 43 91

Average and Strike Rate

Player Matches Average Strike Rate
Bumrah 34 21.46 46.4
Siraj 23 31.04 50.7

Most Five-Wickets Haul

Player Matches 5-Wickets haul Best Figures
Bumrah 34 11 6/33
Siraj 23 4 6/15

Performance without eachother 

Player Matches Wickets
Bumrah 13 56
Siraj 4 27

Why Siraj Peaks Without Bumrah- Insights

  • Ewing Theory states a team player perform better in absence of a star player.
  • Without Bumrah, Siraj leads with new ball which makes him aggressive .

