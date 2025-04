A mosque and a residential house were gutted in a fire blaze in Batpora area of Hyhama in North Kashmir’s Kupwara on Tuesday.

Officials told GNS that a fire erupted in Hyhama area which soon engulfed one Mosque and a residential house, both single storied.

Soon a team of police and Fire tenders from Payarpora and Kupwara reached to the spot and doused off the fire.

Cause of the fire was not immediately known. Meanwhile while police have taken cognizance of the incident.(GNS)