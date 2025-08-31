BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

More than 200 people rescued in Kathua amid flood damage

ANI
2 Min Read
Kathua, Aug 17 (ANI): A view of the debris in the aftermath of a cloudburst at Janglote area, in Kathua on Sunday. 4 casualties reported. (ANI Video Grab)
More than 200 people have been rescued so far as rescue operations are underway in the aftermath of heavy flooding in Jammu division’s Kathua district, a police officer said.

On Saturday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Saxena told reporters, “…DGP Nalin Prabhat has done a detailed inspection of border arrangements. He was our first senior officer to visit after the floods… We had a detailed meeting with CAPF, district officers, SSP Traffic, and SSP Pathankot for flood relief, rescue, and repair works in Kathua. Rescue operations are underway.

“We have rescued 75 more people…This has resulted in the rescue of more than 200 people so far… We have rehabilitated a lot of people as a preventive measure.”

Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat, visited the forward areas of the Border District Kathua on Saturday to review the security situation in the aftermath of heavy flooding, said a press release.

During his visit, the DGP also inspected the Lakhanpur-Madhopur bridges, which had sustained damage due to flash floods. Senior officers from Punjab, including the SSP of Pathankot and the SP of Traffic Punjab, joined him during the field review.

Earlier, the Shree Mata Vaishno Devi yatra had remained suspended for the sixth consecutive day on Sunday after landslides triggered continuous rainfall in the region.

A devastating landslide had occurred near the Vaishno Devi temple in Katra, Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, claiming more than 30 lives and injuring 20 others. The disaster struck on Tuesday afternoon, around 3 pm, when heavy rains triggered a massive landslide near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkuwari, about halfway along the 12-kilometre trek from Katra to the shrine. (ANI)

