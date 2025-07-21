Monsoon Session: Congress Chief Kharge questions Centre over Pahalgam attack, Op Sindoor

Addressing the Upper House of the Parliament on Monday, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the Centre over the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Congress MP Kharge said, “I have given notice under Rule 267 on Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Till today, the terrorists have not been caught or neutralised. All parties extended unconditional support to the government. The government should inform us about what has happened.”

He further raised the US President Donald Trump’s claim of intervening between India and Pakistan during the Operation Sindoor.

“The LG of J&K had made a statement that there was an intelligence failure…US President Trump has claimed 24 times that the ceasefire happened only due to his intervention,” he said.

Earlier today, several Opposition leaders invoked the Rule 267 (Notice of Motion for Suspension of Rules) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to demand a discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Congress MP KC Venugopal also submitted a notice to move an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the “grave security lapses resulting in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and the foreign policy implications post Operation Sindoor”.

Meanwhile, addressing the media persons ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the achievements of Operation Sindoor, saying that the whole world is attracted towards the new “Made in India form of Indian military power.”

The Prime Minister also hailed Indian defence forces on the stupendous success of Operation Sindoor, stating that the objectives of the target were achieved 100 per cent and terrorist bases were razed in just 22 minutes.

“This monsoon session is a celebration of victory. The whole world has seen the strength of India’s military power. The target set by the Indian Army in Operation Sindoor was achieved 100%. Under Operation Sindoor, the houses of the masters of terrorists were razed to the ground within 22 minutes. The world has been very attracted to this new form of Made in India military power. These days, whenever I meet people of the world, the world’s attraction towards the Made in India weapons being made by India is increasing,” the Prime Minister said.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament began today and will continue till August 21, with a break from August 12 to August 18. There will be a total of 21 sittings across 32 days. (ANI)