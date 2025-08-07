Monsoon season: Surge in patients at Jammu’s major hospitals

Jammu, Aug 06: Amid the ongoing monsoon season, there has been a significant increase in the number of patients visiting major hospitals in the Jammu region.

More than 5,600 patients are seeking treatment daily at prominent healthcare institutions, including the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC) Jammu and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Vijaipur.

According to GMC Jammu Principal, Dr Ashutosh Gupta, approximately 4,000 patients report to various outpatient departments (OPDs) across the hospital daily, covering different specialities.

Around 1,600 patients from across Jammu are visiting AIIMS for OPD services each day, said Dr Shakti Gupta, Director of Jammu AIIMS.

There are a total of 35 departments in the GMC-Jammu, the premier hospital of the region, giving OPD services to the people from across the region, including the super-speciality departments.

The Jammu AIIMS provides OPD services to the people from across the region, including the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana.

“We are providing OPD services to the people in 33 departments,” Dr Gupta said. There are 20 general departments and 13 super-speciality departments in AIIMS, which have been looking after the patients in the OPDs daily.

The general departments include Surgery, Medicine, ENT, Orthopaedics, and Paediatrics, while the super-speciality departments include Neurology, Urology, and Endocrinology.