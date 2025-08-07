Jammu

Monsoon season: Surge in patients at Jammu’s major hospitals

Around 5,600 patients seek OPD services daily at GMC Jammu, AIIMS Vijaypur

Arvind Sharma
Arvind Sharma
2 Min Read

Jammu, Aug 06: Amid the ongoing monsoon season, there has been a significant increase in the number of patients visiting major hospitals in the Jammu region.

More than 5,600 patients are seeking treatment daily at prominent healthcare institutions, including the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC) Jammu and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Vijaipur.

According to GMC Jammu Principal, Dr Ashutosh Gupta, approximately 4,000 patients report to various outpatient departments (OPDs) across the hospital daily, covering different specialities.

Around 1,600 patients from across Jammu are visiting AIIMS for OPD services each day, said Dr Shakti Gupta, Director of Jammu AIIMS.

There are a total of 35 departments in the GMC-Jammu, the premier hospital of the region, giving OPD services to the people from across the region, including the super-speciality departments.

The Jammu AIIMS provides OPD services to the people from across the region, including the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana.

“We are providing OPD services to the people in 33 departments,” Dr Gupta said. There are 20 general departments and 13 super-speciality departments in AIIMS, which have been looking after the patients in the OPDs daily.

The general departments include Surgery, Medicine, ENT, Orthopaedics, and Paediatrics, while the super-speciality departments include Neurology, Urology, and Endocrinology.

BIS celebrates World Consumer Rights Day with Manak Mahotsav, Manak Manthan
Adopt diversification of crops: Dulloo to farmers 
Justice Sekhri administered oath as Additional Judge of HC
Soul of new criminal laws is Indian, made by Indians, for India: Justice Sanjeev Kumar
DC Ramban conducts extensive walking tour of various panchayats to address public grievances
Share This Article
Previous Article Raabita Outreach Office : Delegations call on CM, raise issues; Omar assures redressal
Next Article DSEJ orders verification of employee attendance before salary disbursement
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

We welcome statehood demand but CM must prioritise restoration of Art 370 & 35A: PDP
Politics
Two pastoral nomads killed, two injured in stone-slide in Kulgam upper reaches
Kashmir
Time to root out organised crime, mafia in J&K: DGP
Kashmir
DSEJ orders verification of employee attendance before salary disbursement
Jammu