Monsoon Alert: DC Jammu calls for immediate flood preparedness

Jammu, June 22: In a proactive move ahead of the monsoon season, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya Sunday called for immediate flood preparedness and mitigation measures across the district.

The DC chaired a high-level review meeting to take stock of the preparedness. The meeting was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police Joginder Singh, Sub-Divisional Magistrates and officials from the Flood Control Department, PHE, PWD, Health, Police, and other key departments.

The Deputy Commissioner conducted a thorough review of flood protection works, availability of machinery, and the readiness of disaster response teams. He directed all concerned departments to expedite pending flood management works and ensure that essential equipment is fully operational and readily available. Underscoring the importance of inter-departmental coordination, the DC instructed officers to identify vulnerable areas—particularly low-lying and flood-prone zones—and to implement precautionary measures to safeguard lives and property.

The Health Department was asked to keep medical teams and ambulances on standby, along with adequate stocks of essential medicines. He also called for continuous monitoring of water levels in rivers and nallahs and ordered the establishment of control rooms at both district and tehsil levels for swift response during emergencies. Additionally, the DC emphasised public awareness regarding safety measures during floods, urging all departments to engage in proactive communication with communities.

The southwest monsoon, which typically arrives in J&K between late June and early July, brings much-needed rainfall to the region but also poses a significant flood risk, particularly in low-lying areas. Flash floods and overflowing nallahs can disrupt transportation, damage infrastructure and threaten lives. Early preparedness and coordinated response are therefore essential to minimise risk and ensure public safety.