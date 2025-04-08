Monitor each project closely: DC Gbl tells officers

Ganderbal, April 07: Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore, Monday convened a comprehensive review meeting with the Public Works Department (R&B) to assess the department’s performance and monitor the progress of ongoing developmental projects across the district.

The review meeting focused on key aspects including project progress, financial utilization, adherence to regulations, and the timely completion of works. At the outset, the Superintending Engineer (SE), PWD Circle Ganderbal, provided a detailed presentation outlining the physical and financial status of development works under both Ganderbal and Kangan divisions. The DC was briefed on the current pace of execution, financial expenditures, and future work plans.

The DC stressed the importance of maintaining transparency, accountability, and strict compliance with tendering procedures and execution protocols. He reiterated that all works must be carried out in accordance with established norms and regulations. Highlighting the significance of timely completion, the DC directed the officers to closely monitor the progress of each project to ensure quality standards and efficient utilization of funds. The meeting was attended by SE PWD Circle Ganderbal, Chief Planning Officer, Executive Engineer R&B Division Ganderbal, AEEs, AEs, and JEs of the department.

DC Jatin Kishore reviews Ring Road project

Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore, Monday chaired a key meeting to discuss the progress of Ring Road Project as well as assessment of structures, trees, crops and other utilities falling within the alignment of the Ring Road Project Phase-II A from Pandach to Manigam.

The meeting focused on ensuring a comprehensive inventory of all affected utilities and assets to facilitate smooth execution of the project. At the outset, the DC took a detailed review of the ongoing efforts related to the preparation of the inventory, covering structures, fruit and non-fruit bearing trees, mechanical and electrical equipment, and other utilities impacted by the proposed alignment. The DC directed all concerned departments to submit the inventory-cum-assessment reports at the earliest, emphasising strict adherence to rules and regulations during the process.

He stressed that joint site visits by the concerned departments are essential before preparing final assessments to ensure accuracy and transparency. The DC underlined the importance of coordination among departments to ensure a smooth and fair assessment process for landowners affected by the project, which is vital for expediting land acquisition and compensation procedures.