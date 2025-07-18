Top Stories

Modigovt’s security measures have strengthened India: Amit Shah

• Says PM Modi gave a clear message through surgical strikes, air strikes, and Op Sindoor

ANUJA KHUSHU
Jammu , July 17 : Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Wednesday said that Prime Minister NarendraModi has established India as a powerful and secure nation, capable of responding decisively to any threat.

Referring to past terrorist attacks, Shah said that following the attack in Uri, the Modi government conducted a surgical strike, and in response to the Pulwama attack, it carried out an air strike. He also mentioned that after the Pahalgam incident, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist hideouts inside Pakistan.

Speaking at the ‘Sahkar&RojgarUtsav’ in Jaipur, Shah said, “A clear message has been sent to the world — no one should dare to harm Indian citizens, the Indian Army, or cross our borders. They will have to face the consequences.” He added that under PM Modi’s leadership, the country has moved toward becoming prosperous, secure, and self-reliant.

The event, organized to mark the beginning of the United Nations-declared International Year of Cooperatives – 2025, was attended by Rajasthan Chief Minister BhajanLal Sharma, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, former CM VasundharaRajeScindia, and Secretary of the Ministry of Cooperation Dr.Ashish Kumar Bhutani.

