Modi-Putin Bilateral Talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with the Russian president Vladmir Putin in Tianjin today. These talks have taken place amid the ongoing tariff tension between India and the United States (US). It is pertinent to mention that the US has imposed a 25 % tariff and an additional penalty amounting to 50%. This has ruptured the trade balance between India and the US causing economic turbulence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underlined India’s priority in terms of its foreign policy. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in China. He underlined the need for peace in Ukraine and said, “We welcome all recent efforts to bring peace to Ukraine and hope that all the relevant sides will move forward constructively. Find ways to bring permanent peace to the region. We’ve been having regular discussions on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. We welcome all the recent efforts towards establishing peace. We hope that all parties shall proceed ahead constructively. A way must be found to end this conflict and establish lasting peace. This is the aspiration of the entire humanity.” The two leaders also discussed the areas of bilateral cooperation in the various sectors that include economy, finance and energy. While emphasizing the importance of India-Russia friendship, the Prime Minister said, “This is a reflection of the depth and scope of our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. India and Russia have always stood shoulder-to-shoulder even in the most difficult situations. Our close cooperation is important not only for the people of both countries, but also for global peace, stability, and prosperity.” He also extended an invitation to President Putin for visiting India on behalf of 140 crore Indians and said, “I am very pleased to meet you, and I feel that meeting you is always an occasion to remember. It provides us with an opportunity to exchange information on a variety of topics. We’ve been in constant touch. There have also been many high-level meetings between the two sides regularly. 140 crore Indians are eagerly waiting to welcome you for our 23rd Summit in December this year.” The two leaders have reaffirmed their efforts for strengthening of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two nations. The Russian national radio station Vesti FM has reported that the two leaders continued their one-to-one dialogue on the way to the hotel where they were to be joined by members of their teams. Giving a favourable version of the meeting by saying that “However, on reaching the hotel they did not deboard the Russian president’s limousine and continued their conversation for 50 minutes.” The statement issued by the Ministry External Affairs (MEA) has said, “The two leaders also discussed regional and global issues, including the latest developments concerning Ukraine. The prime minister reiterated his support for the recent initiatives that have been taken to address the conflict in Ukraine, and emphasised the need to expedite a cessation of the conflict, and find a durable peace settlement.” Keeping in view the trusted relations between India and Russia, this meeting is indeed a much-needed initiative to realise the common dreams and create an ecosystem that gives international stability. People to people contact is the need of the hour and this needs to be encouraged through cultural initiatives and academic programmes meant to support scholars of both nations.