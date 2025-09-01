Modi Meets Xi Again

Follow us on

Emerging global geo-strategic dynamics in the aftermath of the changing policies of the Trump 2.0 regime has brought the United States in open confrontation with most of the nations. As the incumbent American regime has declared its isolationist policy where there is no scope for accommodation. The belligerent approach of the US is leading to the consolidation of the nations on the basis of common interests guided by the national interests and national security.India had given enough leverage to the relations with the US but there seems to be a declared policy of hypocrisy by the US when it comes to the relations with India.Only time will tell as to where it will lead.In the Cold War era the US had a clear inclination towards Pakistan in the South-Asia that led to the nurturing of the monster of terrorism on the soil of Pakistan and the Pakistan Occupied Areas(POJK) causing mayhem , death and destruction in Jammu and Kashmir. Though India devised its counter terrorism strategies to give an affront to Pakistani nefarious designs. But it ended in leading to the creation of the dangerous Af-Pak region that has been acting as the epicenter of terrorism. It cannot be forgotten it was the US that gave patronage to one radical Afghan group to another to fight against the erstwhile USSR. After the dismemberment of the USSR the terrorist structures have not been dismantled but used as the launching pads of terrorism spread across the continents was the US that designated Taliban as threat to global peace and security and then the same US indulged in rebranding the Taliban as good Taliban and bad Taliban. This policy of U turn has surprised many US watchers. In such a situation India must tread cautiously. There is an ample scope for India to devise its policy that gives it security in the immediate neighborhood and enhances its credibility. The recent successful visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Japan and his visit to China must be seen as a positive development from the geo-strategic imperative. The meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Summit of the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin on Sunday shows the generation of the positive momentum and steady progress in bilateral relations since their last meeting in Kazan in October 2024. They reaffirmed that the two countries were development partners and not rivals, and that their differences should not turn into disputes. A stable relationship and cooperation between India and China and their 2.8 billion peoples on the basis of mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity are necessary for the growth and development of the two countries, as well as for a multipolar world and a multi-polar Asia befitting the trends of the 21st century. Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined the importance of peace and tranquillity on the border areas for continued development of bilateral relations. Both leaders noted with satisfaction the successful disengagement last year and the maintenance of peace and tranquillity along the border areas since then. They expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question proceeding from the political perspective of their overall bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the two peoples. They recognized the important decisions taken by the two Special Representatives in their Talks earlier this month, and agreed to further support their efforts. They also underlined the the need to strengthen people-to-people ties through direct flights and visa facilitation, building on the resumption of Kailash Manasarovar Yatra and tourist visa. On economic and trade relations, they recognized the role of their two economies to stabilize world trade. They underlined the need to proceed from a political and strategic direction to expand bilateral trade and investment ties and reduce trade deficit. The Prime Minister expressed support for China’s Presidency of the SCO and the Summit in Tianjin. He also invited President Xi to the BRICS Summit that India will be hosting in 2026. President Xi thanked the Prime Minister for the invitation and offered China’s support to India’s BRICS Presidency. This is a much welcomed development from the point of view of the two nations and as well as from the standpoint of South -Asian security,stability and peace.