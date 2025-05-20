BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Modi-led Govt committed to safety, security of border communities: LoP  Sunil Sharma

Visits shelling hit area in Poonch, meets affected families, assures all possible support

Agencies
1 Min Read

The Leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Sunil Sharma on Tuesday visited the border areas for the fourth straight day to assess the damage caused by Pakistan shelling.

As per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Sharma was accompanied by several Party leaders and legislators including Sham Lal Sharma, Dr Narinder Singh and others.

They visited Geeta Bhawan and Gurudwara Sahib in Poonch town to assess the damage caused by Pakistani shelling.

The leaders interacted with local residents, took stock of the situation, and assured coordinated relief and rehabilitation efforts in collaboration with local authorities.

Pertinently, Sharma held a meeting with Poonch residents late Monday night.

After listening to their concerns, Sharma assured them of prompt support and essential supplies.

“The Narendra Modi government remains committed to ensuring the safety, security, and development of border communities, focusing on infrastructure enhancement and sustained relief efforts,” he said—(KNO)

