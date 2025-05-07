“Modi ji ne bata diya”: Kavinder Gupta hails ‘Op Sindoor’, says strike a “slap” to Pakistan supporters

Hours after the Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) under Operation Sindoor, BJP MP Kavinder Gupta lauded the Indian forces and said the attack was a “slap” in the face of those who supported Pakistan.

Speaking to ANI, Gupta said, “On April 22, terrorists said that ‘Modi ko bol dena’ and today ‘Modi Ji ne bata diya’. This shows that there is a strong government in India, and this is a slap on those who support Pakistan… We should congratulate the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force, who successfully carried out this operation…”

“Pakistan is not going to survive for long. Pakistan is going to be divided into several parts and will be removed from the map of the world,” Gupta further stated.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the strikes were carried out in response to the “barbaric” terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national were killed. The government reaffirmed its commitment to holding those responsible accountable.

Precision strike weapon systems from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, including loitering munitions, were used in the attacks. The coordinates were provided by Indian intelligence agencies, and all strikes were launched from Indian soil, sources told ANI.

Despite India’s targeted response, Pakistan violated the Ceasefire Agreement just hours after the operation by firing artillery in the Bhimber Gali area of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army is responding “appropriately in a calibrated manner,” officials confirmed.

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) wrote, “Pakistan again violates the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Bhimber Gali in the Poonch-Rajouri area. Indian Army is responding appropriately in a calibrated manner.” (ANI)