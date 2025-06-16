‘Modi govt’s 11 years set India on path to 3rd largest economy by 2029’

Jammu, Jun 15: Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Jasrota, Rajiv Jasrotia on Sunday claimed that India is firmly on track to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2029, crediting 11 years of Narendra Modi’s “decisive and corruption-free” governance for triggering an “unstoppable surge” in national development.

Addressing gatherings at Chann Arorian Mandal, Dinga Amb Mandal and Jasrota Mandal to mark the NDA government’s 11th anniversary, the senior BJP leader said, “India has broken free from the era of policy paralysis and dynastic misrule and is now powered by welfare-led growth, youth-driven innovation, and massive infrastructure transformation.”

The event showcased the Modi government’s commitment to the development and welfare of Jammu and Kashmir, the MLA’s office said in a statement issued here.

Jasrotia highlighted the remarkable achievements of the Modi government over the past eleven years, with a special focus on milestones achieved in Jammu and Kashmir. He said significant progress has been made under PM Modi’s leadership, particularly in areas such as infrastructure development, healthcare, education, and social welfare.

“The notable achievements in Jammu and Kashmir include improved connectivity, enhanced security, and increased opportunities for economic growth,” he said.

The MLA reiterated the government’s commitment to the development of Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring that the region benefits from the government’s initiatives and policies.

He further said, “In just one decade, over 25 crore Indians have risen above poverty. That’s more than the population of most European countries, Jasrotia said. This is the Modi guarantee — delivery with speed, scale and honesty.”

Highlighting the economic strides under the BJP government, Jasrotia said India’s rise to the fourth-largest global economy is just the beginning. “By 2029, India will be the third-largest economy. We’re building the foundation for a Viksit Bharat — a developed, self-reliant India,” he said.

The BJP leader cited the rise of India’s startup ecosystem — from 30,000 in 2014 to over 1 lakh today — as evidence of the country’s changing mindset. “This is a new India, led by young dreamers and doers. Over 1.7 crore youth are now part of this vibrant startup movement,” he said.

Jasrotia also hit out at the Congress, accusing it of betraying India’s farmers with decades of apathy. He pointed to schemes like PM-KISAN, PM Fasal Bima Yojana and increased MSPs as proof that the Modi government was restoring dignity and earnings to India’s Annadaata. The BJP leader praised welfare schemes like the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, which provides free food grains to over 81 crore citizens, and the PM Awas Yojana under which 4 crore homes have been constructed.

“From health to housing, from nutrition to self-employment, this government has delivered,” he said, citing schemes like the PM SVANidhi, which has benefited over 68 lakh street vendors.

Women and youth empowerment, the MLA said, are at the heart of this transformation. “From 33% reservation for women in Parliament to schemes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, we are reshaping India’s social fabric,” he said.

He highlighted India’s rising sporting profile through programmes like Khelo India and Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). Touting India’s scientific and technological progress, Jasrotia said initiatives like Chandrayaan, Vande Bharat trains, and green port development under Sagarmala have positioned India as a serious global player.

“This is not the India of missed opportunities. This is the India that delivers,” he said. “A bold Prime Minister, a committed team, and a billion-strong nation with a common goal that’s what makes today’s India unstoppable.”

The BJP leader added, “The Modi decade has laid the groundwork. The next decade belongs to a resurgent India – confident, capable, and ready to lead the world.”