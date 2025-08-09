Modi govt strengthened India’s national security: Amit Shah

JAMMU, AUG 08 : Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, today reaffirmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s unwavering commitment to India’s national security and cultural heritage. Speaking at the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for the comprehensive development of the Punaura Dham temple complex—the birthplace of Mata Sita in Sitamarhi district, Bihar—Shri Shah emphasized that India’s internal and external security has significantly strengthened under the Modi government.

Referring to past security lapses, Shah said, “Earlier, there used to be bomb blasts in the country, and terrorists would escape to Pakistan. But after Modi Ji’s government took office, we conducted a surgical strike following the Uri attack, an air strike after the Pulwama attack, and launched Operation Sindoor after the Pahalgam attack, eliminating terrorists deep inside Pakistan.” He noted that while the opposition had objected to Operation Sindoor in Parliament, “they should know that this is Narendra Modi Ji’s government, which does not allow anyone to breach India’s security.”

Shah also criticized the opposition’s resistance to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, accusing them of protecting infiltrators for vote-bank politics. “The opposition is opposing SIR because infiltrators are their vote bank,” he said. Highlighting the electoral and legal context, he added, “Our Constitution does not give the right to vote to those not born in India. Infiltrators should not be part of our electoral process.”

The Home Minister was in Sitamarhi to lay the foundation for a grand temple dedicated to Mata Janaki, which will be developed over 68 acres at a cost of approximately ₹890 crore. He also flagged off the Sitamarhi-Delhi Amrit Bharat train via video conferencing and outlined a wide range of developmental initiatives and infrastructure projects underway in Bihar.