Modi era brings peace to Kashmir, ends policy paralysis: Shah

NEW DELHI, JUNE 09: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, has described the 11-year tenure of the Modi government as a “golden era of resolve, dedication, and unwavering commitment to public service,” with major achievements in national security, includ-ing the restoration of peace in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast, and a decisive approach to terrorism.

In a series of posts on social media platform ‘X’, Shah said India has witnessed a transformative journey over the past eleven years, marked not only by economic revival, social justice, and cul-tural resurgence, but also by a bold and proactive national security strategy.

“In the past 11 years, Naxalism is gasping its last breaths, peace has been restored in Jammu & Kashmir and the Northeast, and India has adopted a proactive approach to terrorism by taking the battle to enemy territory,” Shah said. “This reflects the new, assertive image of India under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.”

He emphasised that strong, clear leadership and a public service-oriented vision have led to new milestones in governance, security, and development. “The Modi government has demonstrated that when leadership is decisive, intent is rooted in public service, and commitment is unwaver-ing, significant transformation follows,” he stated.

Recalling the state of affairs in 2014, Shah said India was then grappling with policy paralysis, weak leadership, rampant corruption, and a fragile economy. In sharp contrast, the NDA gov-ernment’s model of ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’ has accelerated both the pace and scale of development.

Shah credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing farmers, women, backward classes, Dalits, and the underprivileged to the centre of governance, replacing appeasement politics with a development-first, inclusive approach guided by the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.”

Shah said that in Modi 3.0, New India is moving swiftly towards development and self-reliance, driven by the mantra of “Reform, Perform, and Transform.” He reiterated the government’s commitment to creating a globally leading, citizen-first India. “This journey of progress will con-tinue with the same determination,” he concluded.