Mock drill held to test coordination, emergency response ahead of Amarnath Yatra: SSP Srinagar

Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar, Dr Sandeep Chakravarti on Wednesday said that a joint mock drill was conducted at Yatra Niwas in Pantha Chowk to test coordination and emergency response ahead of Amarnath Yatra.

Speaking to reporters, the SSP, per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said the aim of today’s drill was to assess preparedness in handling emergencies like bomb blasts, stampedes, road accidents, fire incidents, and potential terror attacks.

“Police, CAPF, SDRF and other agencies participated collectively. This mock drill sends out a strong message that the yatra is secure, and the administration is fully ready to deal with any situation,” he said.

He also appealed to people to cooperate in the smooth implementation of cut-off timings and overall yatra preparations—(KNO)