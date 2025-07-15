Mock Drill conducted in Srinagar to assess emergency preparedness during ongoing SANJY 2025

In yet another assertive move to ensure robust emergency preparedness during the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY) 2025, Srinagar Police has conducted a large-scale Mock Drill in collaboration with multiple key agencies at various strategic locations along the Yatra route in the District.

The exercise was aimed to evaluate operational readiness, inter-agency coordination, and communication mechanisms in the event of critical incidents.

The main objectives of the Mock Drill were :

– To assess emergency response procedures and protocols.

– To evaluate coordination among agencies including J&K Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Fire and Emergency Services, Ambulance Services, Health Department, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Traffic Department and Civil Administration.

– To test the effectiveness of communication systems and rescue operations.

– To ensure real-time response monitoring and procedural adherence.

Before the drill commenced, all the participating agencies were thoroughly briefed on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by Zonal and Sector Officers of J&K Police. Emphasis was laid on real-time monitoring of response times, communication flow, and coordinated action.

In anticipation of any exigency, arrangements for food, shelter, and medical assistance have been streamlined through coordinated efforts by the CAPD, Revenue, and Health Departments, under the unified command of the Joint Police Control Room (Joint-PCR).

The drill was conducted across multiple strategic locations, simulating various emergency scenarios like Road Traffic Accidents, Fidayeen attack, Law & Order Scenarios etc.

Following the exercise, detailed debriefing sessions were held with all stakeholders to identify operational gaps and refine the existing Emergency Response Plan.

The drill not only demonstrated the strengths of emergency response framework of the District but also provided actionable insights into areas requiring improvement.

Exercises of this nature are crucial to safeguarding lives, strengthening institutional resilience, and ensuring a safe and secure pilgrimage for all.

Srinagar Police, along with its partner agencies, reaffirm their unwavering commitment to public safety and effective disaster management resposnse mechanisms for one and all.