Mobile Internet Services Suspended in Bhaderwah Till May 27

Bhaderwah : In a decisive move to curb anti-national activities and maintain public order, the Jammu and Kashmir Home Department has suspended mobile internet services in Bhaderwah, a town in the Doda district. The suspension, which began at 8 PM on May 22, will remain in effect until May 27, 2025.

The order, issued under the Temporary Suspension of Telecommunication Services Rules, 2024, affects 37 telecom towers. It was enforced following a directive from the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, and formalized through Government Order No: Home-12(TSTS) of 2025, signed by Principal Secretary Chandraker Bharti.

According to the authorities, the decision aims to prevent potential misuse of the internet by anti-national elements and miscreants during a sensitive period, which could disturb peace and public order in the region. All mobile data services including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G and public Wi-Fi networks have been affected.

Officials highlighted that the measure was taken due to the urgent and critical nature of the situation. As per the provisions of the new Telecommunication Act, 2023, and the 2024 suspension rules, the move did not require prior clearance from higher authorities.

The Home Department, citing input from the Jammu Zone police, underscored the necessity of the suspension to safeguard national security and ensure public safety. Telecom and internet service providers have been directed to comply strictly with the order.

The administration has appealed to the public for cooperation, assuring citizens that such steps are only taken under extraordinary circumstances to maintain law and order.