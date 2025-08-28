BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

“Mobile connectivity expected to be restored fully in next few hours’: Div Com Kashmir 

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read
Spread the love

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Anshul Garg Thursday said that full mobile connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir is expected to be restored within the next few hours.

“We are witnessing extensive damage in Jammu due to recent weather patterns, which affected mobile networks. BSNL and Airtel teams have been working round the clock since the first day and both the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister are updated on the situation,” Divisional Commissioner Garg said, according to the news agency — Kashmir News Observer (KNO), here.

He added that he personally spoke to the in-charge teams of BSNL and Airtel, who confirmed that restoration work is ongoing. “We are hopeful that full mobile connectivity will be restored in the next few hours,” the Div Com said.

Pertinently, the networks of Airtel, BSNL, and Jio experienced a snag on Tuesday, which was restored the following day, and now BSNL and Airtel have again developed technical issues—(KNO)

DC Bandipora inaugurates 5th T20 Open Cricket Championship-2023
GOC and all ranks of Chinar Corps lay wreath at Chinar War Memorial on 78th Infantry Day
ACB files case against RDD officials for misappropriation of funds in Kishtwar
Climate finance, technology extremely essential to fulfil aspirations of Global South: PM Modi
KPDCL announces power shutdown in Kashmir parts 
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article J&K floods : Assembly suspends committee meetings until September 5
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

J&K floods : Assembly suspends committee meetings until September 5
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
“Next 15 days crucial, follow weather advisories”: Div Com Kashmir 
Developing Story Jammu and Kashmir News Kashmir
Jhelum water level begins to recede in Srinagar, monitoring continues
Breaking Kashmir
11 Years of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana: World’s largest Financial Inclusion scheme
Viewpoint