MLAs Sagar, Shameema tour Sgr constituencies, announce dev grants

Srinagar, Aug 09: National Conference (NC) General Secretary and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Khanyar, Ali Muhammad Sagar, along with senior party leader and MLA Habba Kadal, Shameema Firdous, conducted separate tours of their respective constituencies on Saturday to assess the progress of ongoing development works and address public concerns at the grassroots level.According to a party statement issued here, Sagar visited several areas, including Kavdara, Makar Pora, and Delipora, where he took firsthand stock of ongoing infrastructure works. During his visit, he announced key financial allocations aimed at accelerating developmental efforts in these localities. These included funds for water supply augmentation, road macadamisation, and drainage system improvements, with a combined outlay running into several lakhs. Interacting with locals, Sagar assured them that all ongoing works will be monitored closely to ensure quality and timely completion.The MLA visited the Gani Memorial Stadium, where he committed to taking up its upgradation and restoration under his Constituency Development Fund (CDF). In addition, he assured that the SDA Community Centre would be upgraded with state-of-the-art facilities, again funded through his CDF, to better serve the community’s recreational and social needs.MLA Shameema Firdous conducted a day-long tour of her Habba Kadal constituency, beginning with a visit to the historic Syed Mansoor Sahib (RA) shrine at Zaldagar. Expressing deep concern over the deteriorating condition of the shrine, she assured the management of full support and announced financial assistance from her CDF to facilitate necessary repairs and beautification works.Later in the day, she reviewed several key developmental projects currently underway in her constituency. These included the road project connecting Hospital Shahmohalla Bridge to Sonar Kol, which is being constructed at Rs 26 lakh, the construction of a Ration Ghat costing Rs 4.5 lakh, and the development of a public park at a projected cost of Rs 5.5 lakh. While inspecting these works, Firdous interacted with local residents, listened to their concerns, and instructed concerned officials to expedite pending works to avoid inconvenience to the public.Both leaders reiterated their commitment to equitable and inclusive development and emphasised the need for greater administrative responsiveness. They assured the public that the party remains focused on addressing civic issues and pushing forward infrastructure development across Srinagar’s urban areas.