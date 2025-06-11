Breaking

MLA's, deputations call on Javed Rana; projects issues for speedy resolution 

Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today said that speedy redress of public grievances is among the top priorities of Omar Abdullah led government.

He said that the government has taken slew of measures to ensure timely resolution of the problems faced by the people.

“The public welfare issues raised by the MLA’s would be accorded top priority with the officials performing their task with utmost seriousness and sensitivity, ensuring speedy and satisfactory solutions,” the Minister said during his interaction with the public delegations including legislators at Civil Secretariat Srinagar.

Legislators raised various issues of public importance related to their constituencies and demanded intervention of the Minister in this regard. They raised various grievances related to forest related issues, water supply, power, health care facilities, tribal welfare and other constituency specific issues.

The Minister assured all the delegations that their concerns would be taken up with the concerned departments for appropriate action.

