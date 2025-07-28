MLAs call on LG, demand fair probe into Jammu firing incident

Jammu, Jul 27: A delegation of Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, urging a fair and transparent investigation into the tragic killing of youth Parvaiz Ahmed, who was reportedly shot dead in a police firing incident at Nikki Tawi, Jammu.The delegation included MLA Kangan Mian Mehar Ali, MLA Budhal Javed Iqbal Choudhary, and MLA Mahore Er Khursheed Ahmed. They expressed concern over the incident and called for strict action against those responsible.Responding to their appeal, the Lieutenant Governor assured the lawmakers that a transparent and unbiased inquiry will be carried out, the MLAs said.“Whosoever is found involved will not be spared,” the LG, as per the MLAs, said, adding that the Deputy Commissioner of Jammu has already been assigned the responsibility to expedite the ongoing probe.They said the LG also encouraged the MLAs to gather facts independently and share them with the administration to support the investigation. “He further stated that if the victim’s family remains dissatisfied with the ongoing magisterial inquiry, the government may consider ordering a judicial probe,” they said.Reiterating the administration’s commitment to justice, the LG emphasised that no community or section of society is being targeted. “Justice will be delivered through a free, fair, and impartial process,” the MLAs quoted LG as saying.