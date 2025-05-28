MLA Yudhvir kick-starts dev works at Ram Mandir Jammu

Jammu, May 27: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) East Constituency, Yudhvir Sethi on Tuesday kick-started key development works at Ram Mandir, Purani Mandi, Jammu, including the construction of modern toilets and a roof shed, with an estimated cost of Rs 44 lakh.

On the occasion, Mahant Rameshwar Dass of Ram Mandir, Savita Anand, Amit Mahajan, and Sudhir Anand were present, the MLA’s office said in a statement issued here.

Speaking on the occasion, Sethi said the initiative aims to provide better facilities to the Sadhu Samaj and pilgrims who traditionally halt at Ram Mandir before proceeding towards the holy cave in Srinagar. The project is expected to be completed well before the Yatra begins.

The MLA said, “It is my moral responsibility to ensure that the Sadhu Samaj are provided with all necessary amenities during their spiritual journey. These development works are being undertaken with a sense of service and devotion.”

Sethi further emphasised that the BJP is committed to supporting religious and cultural traditions while ensuring comfort and dignity for all Yatris. “We are focused on enhancing the infrastructure around religious sites to promote spiritual tourism and better pilgrimage experiences,” he added.

Expressing his gratitude, Mahant Rameshwar Dass applauded the efforts of Yudhvir Sethi and appreciated his commitment to the temple and the Sadhu Samaj. He said, “This timely intervention ahead of the Yatra reflects not just his efficiency but also respect for our age-old spiritual traditions.”

The event concluded with a collective resolve to continue improving religious infrastructure in Jammu to accommodate the growing number of pilgrims and devotees each year.