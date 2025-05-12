MLA Uri urges residents to not return till shelling affected areas are sanitised

Uri, May 11: Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Uri, Sajjad Shafi has urged residents displaced by recent cross-border shelling to remain patient and delay their return for two more days, saying sanitisation efforts are underway in affected areas.

Speaking to the media, the MLA said the decision was made in consultation with the district administration to ensure the safety of civilians.

“People fled to save their lives, and now we must ensure no one returns to a potentially hazardous environment,” Shafi said.

He added that unexploded shells remain a threat in the Kamalkote, Gwalta, Shadra, and adjoining areas, which are currently being cleared and secured by the administration.

Highlighting the dangers still present on the ground, the MLA said, “No lives should be endangered. I appeal to the public to stay calm and wait two more days until complete sanitisation is done.”

Shafi confirmed he had spoken with officials to ensure that proper arrangements, including transportation, would be made for the safe return of the displaced residents once clearance operations are complete. He acknowledged the public’s resilience so far and urged them to continue exercising patience.

“The ceasefire has been in place for just over 12 hours, and efforts are now focused on restoring normalcy in the affected border areas,” MLA Uri said. “We are working closely with the authorities. The safety of every single person is our top priority.”