MLA Tanvir Sadiq releases Rs 300 lakh for major development works in Zadibal constituency

In a significant move aimed at boosting infrastructure and civic amenities, MLA Zadibal and Chief Spokesperson of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference, Tanvir Sadiq, today released ₹300 lakh from his Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for key development works across Zadibal.

“This marks the beginning of a new era of growth and upliftment in Zadibal. Every area, every section will benefit — no one will be left behind,” said Tanvir Sadiq.

The funds will cover the upgradation of major chowks like Alamgiri Bazar, Rainawari, Soura, and MK Chowk, renovation of community halls, development of sports facilities, and improvement of basic infrastructure like lanes, drains, and water supply. Special focus has also been laid on the beautification of religious and heritage sites, and support for economically weaker sections.

He also thanked Hon’ble CM Omar Abdullah for enhancing the CDF to ₹4 crore and ensuring timely release, and welcomed the new digital system that makes development work approvals faster and more efficient.

Tanvir Sadiq reaffirmed his commitment to phased, inclusive, and transparent development that delivers real impact on the ground.