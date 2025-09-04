Politics

MLA Tanvir pays obeisance at Asar-e-Sharief Dargah Hazratbal

Hails ‘Sher-e-Kashmir’ for making revered shrine iconic spiritual landmark

Srinagar, Sept 03: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Chief Spokesperson and MLA Zadibal, Tanvir Sadiq, on Wednesday visited Asar-e-Sharief Dargah Hazratbal to review the arrangements ahead of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

During his visit, Sadiq offered prayers at the revered shrine, seeking divine blessings for favorable weather conditions across Jammu and Kashmir. He also prayed for the success of the ongoing relief and evacuation efforts being carried out under the leadership of Omar Abdullah, aimed at safeguarding lives during these challenging times.

Sadiq took note of the remarkable reconstruction and redevelopment taking place within the shrine complex. He congratulated the devout followers (Ashiqan-e-Rasool SAW) whose generous contributions have helped transform Hazratbal into one of the finest examples of architectural brilliance among shrines in the region.

Reflecting on the rich legacy of Hazratbal, Sadiq fondly recalled the contributions of Sher-e-Kashmir, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, whose leadership in the 1960s led to a major revamp, expansion, and beautification of the shrine. “He envisioned Hazratbal not only as a place of worship but as the spiritual heart of Kashmir, symbolising unity and faith for our people,” Sadiq said.

He further noted that the shrine continued to receive attention and care under the stewardship of Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, during whose tenures it witnessed consistent improvements and preservation of its historic and cultural significance.

He urged all line departments, including SMC, PDD, and PHE, to coordinate closely with the shrine management and Waqf authorities to ensure that the sacred occasion is observed smoothly and without any hindrance.

 

