City

MLA Tanvir calls for early completion of JLNM projects

Reviews RKS scheme, releases Rs 10 lakh from CDF

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read

Srinagar, Aug 18: National Conference Chief Spokesperson and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Zadibal, Tanvir Sadiq, on Monday conducted a comprehensive review of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS) scheme at JLNM Hospital, Rainawari.During his visit, he announced the release of Rs 10 lakh from his Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to address immediate needs, including the construction of an auditorium and the procurement of critical medical equipment.Sadiq underscored the importance of delivering holistic and compassionate patient care, emphasising that all patients must be treated with professionalism and dignity. He inspected various hospital departments and assured full support toward strengthening both the medical staff and the healthcare infrastructure.While commending the dedication of doctors and paramedics, Tanvir issued a clear warning against any dereliction of duty, saying that lapses will be dealt with strictly. He instructed the Medical Superintendent to recall paramedics currently posted outside JLNM Hospital to ensure adequate staffing levels within the facility.Reviewing the progress of the new hospital building, the MLA said that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is personally keen on seeing the project completed at the earliest. He said Health Minister Sakina Itoo is actively following up on the matter. Sadiq spoke to the concerned departments and directed them to expedite pending works for early completion.The review meeting was attended by Medical Superintendent Dr Tariq, Dr Asifa Jan, and other senior officials.

7-Day Training of Trainers programme inaugurated at FVSc & AH, SKUAST-K
NIT Sgr faculty awarded prestigious ISRO RESPOND grant for ‘Planetary Dust Research’
Militant arrested in J-K’s Baramulla are fresh recruits of LeT: Police
Div Com reviews arrangements for celebration of Shri Guru Gobindji’s birthday
Sakeena reviews progress of works on Brazloo bridge
Share This Article
Previous Article Minister Dar visits Saffron belt, assures support for growers
Next Article Garbage dumped at Khalmullah Rangil creates health, safety concerns in Gbl
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

J&K Assembly Committee reviews progress of AIIMS Awantipora
Kashmir
Garbage dumped at Khalmullah Rangil creates health, safety concerns in Gbl
Kashmir
Minister Dar visits Saffron belt, assures support for growers
Kashmir
Expedite implementation of Kisan Khidmat Ghar schemes: DC Bandipora
Kashmir