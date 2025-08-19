MLA Tanvir calls for early completion of JLNM projects

Srinagar, Aug 18: National Conference Chief Spokesperson and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Zadibal, Tanvir Sadiq, on Monday conducted a comprehensive review of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS) scheme at JLNM Hospital, Rainawari.During his visit, he announced the release of Rs 10 lakh from his Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to address immediate needs, including the construction of an auditorium and the procurement of critical medical equipment.Sadiq underscored the importance of delivering holistic and compassionate patient care, emphasising that all patients must be treated with professionalism and dignity. He inspected various hospital departments and assured full support toward strengthening both the medical staff and the healthcare infrastructure.While commending the dedication of doctors and paramedics, Tanvir issued a clear warning against any dereliction of duty, saying that lapses will be dealt with strictly. He instructed the Medical Superintendent to recall paramedics currently posted outside JLNM Hospital to ensure adequate staffing levels within the facility.Reviewing the progress of the new hospital building, the MLA said that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is personally keen on seeing the project completed at the earliest. He said Health Minister Sakina Itoo is actively following up on the matter. Sadiq spoke to the concerned departments and directed them to expedite pending works for early completion.The review meeting was attended by Medical Superintendent Dr Tariq, Dr Asifa Jan, and other senior officials.