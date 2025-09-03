MLA Shameema inspects preparations at Asar-e-Sharief 

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 02: In anticipation of the upcoming Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW) observance, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Habbakadal, Shameema Firdous, on Tuesday visited the Asar-e-Sharief Shahar-e-Kalashpora shrine today to review the preparations for the observance of this important occasion.

During her visit, Shameema was briefed by the shrine’s management, waqaf authorities and representatives of various line departments about the ongoing preparations, which included setting up of lights, cleanliness drives, and safety measures.

The MLA expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far and emphasised the importance of ensuring that the event is observed in an organised and peaceful manner. She called for maintaining safety protocols, especially with the anticipated large gatherings.

Shameema urged the relevant authorities to work in tandem with shrine management and other line departments, particularly SMC.