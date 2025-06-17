MLA Sajjad Shaheen inaugurates Nagar Van Doba Park at Banihal

Ramban, June 16: Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Banihal, Sajjad Shaheen on Monday inaugurated the newly developed Nagar Van Doba Park in the Banihal Range of Ramban Forest Division.

District Development Council Chairperson Dr Shamshad Shan, Conservator of Forests Chenab Circle, Arshdeep Singh, DFO Ankit Sinha and other senior officers of the Forest Department and district administration were present.

The newly created park has been developed under the CAMPA (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority) scheme. The green space marks a major milestone in the promotion of eco-tourism and green development in the region.

The inaugural ceremony featured a vibrant cultural programme presented by local artists and school students, adding colour and warmth to the event and reflecting the wholehearted community involvement in the project.

In his address, the MLA appreciated the Forest Department’s initiative in creating a recreational and ecological asset for the people of Banihal. He hoped that the Nagar Van Doba will also boost local tourism and provide a peaceful space for community interaction.

The DDC Chairperson commended the collaborative efforts of the Forest Department and the local administration in transforming Banihal into an emerging eco-tourism hub. She urged the youth to take pride in their environment and play a proactive role in its conservation.

The Conservator of Forests highlighted that the development of Nagar Van Doba is part of the government’s larger vision to promote sustainable green spaces under the Nagar Van Scheme, especially in hilly and tribal areas.

The DFO Ramban informed that the park, spread over 200 kanals, is nestled in the serene landscape of the Pir Panjal Range, and has already attracted over 80,000 visitors, making it a trending destination on social media. The park features eco-friendly infrastructure and nature trails designed to connect people with the environment, he said.

The locals expressed deep appreciation for the project, saying it has not only enhanced the natural beauty of the area but also created a safe and accessible recreational space for families, tourists and children alike. The Range Officer thanked all guests and participants for making the event a grand success.