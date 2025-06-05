MLA Sagar announces funding for healthcare, water infra in Dalgate

Srinagar, Jun 04: National Conference (NC) General Secretary and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Khanyar, Ali Mohammad Sagar on Wednesday held a public darbar at Dalgate to address people’s concerns and review arrangements for Eid ul Azha.

The initiative provided a direct platform for residents to communicate their concerns with local authorities, reinforcing the NC’s commitment to ensuring responsive governance, the party said in a statement issued here.

The event saw participation from key officials across multiple government departments, including the Power Development Department (PDD), City Roads, Roads and Buildings (R&B), Public Health Engineering (PHE), Lakes and Canal Management Authority (LCMA), Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Drainage, Revenue, and the Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution (CAPD).

“In a move aimed at enhancing infrastructure and public services in the region, Sagar announced significant allocations for various developmental projects: Rs 90 lakh allocated for the upgrading of modal schools in Gargi Bal, aiming to improve educational facilities for local students, Rs 35 lakh dedicated to enhancing water supply schemes, covering areas of Gagribal, Brain, Nishat, and Nehru Park, Rs 1 crore earmarked for the construction and upgrading of laboratory and additional funding to support the development of a water reservoir to address the growing needs of the locality,” the statement added.

The MLA Khanyar said the NC remains committed to strengthening the local infrastructure, particularly in the education, water supply, and public service sectors. The event received widespread appreciation from the local community for providing a platform to voice their concerns directly to the authorities.

Meanwhile, Sagar urged the administration to make necessary arrangements ahead of Eid Ul Azha observance. “The administration must take proactive measures to maintain law and order, as the festival sees large gatherings for prayers and celebrations,” he said. He called for the deployment of adequate security forces to maintain peace and avoid any disruptions.

The NC General Secretary urged the authorities to make transportation arrangements easier for the public to move around safely. He asked the government to ensure that healthcare services are fully equipped, with emergency medical teams and ambulances available, particularly in crowded areas.

The MLA called for sanitation measures, especially in Eidgahs, shrines and designated spots for Namaz-e-Eid to keep the surroundings clean during the celebrations. He called for checking profiteering and black-marketing by deputing market checking squads. “The government must ensure that vulnerable and marginalised sections of society are supported with basic necessities during this time by keeping the ration ghats open,” he said.