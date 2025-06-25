MLA Rather inaugurates new building at Pakherpora Hr Sec School

Budgam, June 24: Abdul Rahim Rather, Speaker and Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Charar-i-Sharief Constituency, inaugurated an additional building at the Government Higher Secondary School in Pakherpora, in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, on Tuesday.

The inauguration was attended by officials from various government departments, and the new building was formally handed over to the Chief Educational Officer (CEO) of Budgam.

Speaking to the press, MLA Rather expressed his satisfaction with the completion of the new school structure. He said an amount of Rs 2 crore and 10 lakh has been allocated for the construction of this higher secondary building.

However, the MLA added that some work remains pending, including the construction of surrounding walls, a laboratory and other essential facilities, which will require additional funding. “We are committed to investing in these development projects,” he said.

Rather said the government is making efforts to ensure that students and teachers benefit from improved facilities. “Our focus remains on these development initiatives. Once all facilities are in place, the Government Higher Secondary School Pakherpora is poised to become one of the premier institutions among government schools in the region,” he added.