MLA Pulwama Waheed Parra Urges Govt to Release Reservation Report

MLA Pulwama Waheed Ur Rehman Parra has strongly criticised the Jammu and Kashmir administration for withholding the subcommittee report on the rationalisation of reservation, calling it a violation of democratic principles.

In a post on X, Parra said, “There is no room for secrecy in a democracy. Institutions must draw legitimacy from transparency, not concealment.” He stressed that the report directly impacts the future of the region’s youth and should be made public without delay.

He further argued that the Right to Information (RTI) Act mandates proactive disclosure by public authorities and urged the government to table the report in the legislative assembly. “The assembly is the House of the People, not a political party’s fiefdom,” Parra asserted.

He accused the National Conference (NC)-led government of abdicating its responsibility and warned that continued evasion would compel a peaceful public movement across Jammu and Kashmir.(KNS)