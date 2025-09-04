MLA Pathania pledges Rs 1 crore for flood relief & rehabilitation

Follow us on

Jammu, Sept 03: “This is not just about rebuilding roads or homes—it is about rebuilding lives, economies, and the spirit of resilience. I stand firmly with every family in this hour of crisis and will leave no stone unturned in ensuring relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction,” said Ranbir Singh Pathania, MLA Udhampur East, while touring flood-hit areas of Udhampur.

Amidst the widespread devastation caused by torrential rains and flash floods, Mr. Pathania has emerged as a strong pillar of hope and leadership for his people. In his extensive tour of the worst-affected areas, he reached out directly to distressed families—listening to their anguish, assessing ground realities, and offering assurance of both immediate and long-term support.

While chairing a crucial meeting with various line departments at Hari Durga Palace, Deot (Majalta), Mr. Pathania reviewed the restoration of public utilities and infrastructure in the region. He urged adoption of smart practices with special emphasis on flood and water management, and stressed the need for immediate restoration of essential services such as roads, electricity supply, and drinking water pipelines.

Key directives issued during the meeting:

Departments to submit estimates for permanent restoration of damaged infrastructure, with priority on flood and water management.

Provision of tents, kits, and rations to families with permanently damaged houses.

Assistance to be extended to families temporarily affected by the disaster.

Establishment of relief camps with adequate medical facilities and sanitation arrangements.

He further underscored the importance of efficient disaster management and directed all departments to work in close coordination to restore normalcy at the earliest.

In a landmark announcement, Mr. Pathania committed ₹1 crore from his Constituency Development Fund to provide urgent relief and kickstart rehabilitation. He also emphasized mobilizing CSR funds, NGOs, and allied support groups to restructure and rebuild shattered homes, livelihoods, and infrastructure across his constituency.

During his field visits to Village Ritti, Kuh Nallah, Kashira, Majalta, Peuni, Khoon, Jakhenoo, Sundla, and adjoining localities, Mr. Pathania personally reviewed damages to houses, roads, flood channels, irrigation points, and other critical public utilities. Stressing his immediate priorities, he assured that “food for all and shelter for all” will remain at the heart of relief operations. Declaring shelter as a fundamental right, he vowed that every displaced family will be provided reasonable accommodation and assistance until full rehabilitation is achieved.

Mr. Pathania was accompanied by a cross-section of community leaders, including Mr. Ashish Sharma, Mr. Mohan Lal Sharma, and Mr. Mohinder Sharma, along with senior officers from the district administration. Among those present were Mr. Jai Singh, Ms. Kamini Chowdhury, and officials from Revenue, PDD, and other allied departments, who assured coordinated efforts for rapid restoration.