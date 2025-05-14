MLA Pathania for ‘people-first’ approach in planning dev works

Udhampur, May 13: Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Udhampur, Ranbir Singh Pathania on Tuesday called for a ‘people-first’ approach in planning and implementation.

“The focus should be on community-specific programs with priority to marginalised sections. The goal must be the greatest good of the greatest number,” he said while chairing a high-level review meeting with district and sector-level officers to assess the progress of developmental projects and infrastructure schemes in Udhampur..

He instructed the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department to immediately operationalise all Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) projects, expedite pending works, and cover villages that have been left out.

The MLA also asked the Ground Water Department to repair all non-functional handpumps in view of the rising mercury levels and growing water demands.

Stressing long-term solutions, he instructed the administration to focus on bulk water supply schemes that could simultaneously serve 15–20 villages, using reliable natural sources. Pathania on the Power Development Department (PDD) to ensure operational feeders to support JJM projects and proposed forming local Jal Shakti Committees for effective implementation and community monitoring.

“The Public Works Department must complete all long-pending projects without delay, maintaining quality and time-bound execution,” he said. He appealed for Udhampur’s inclusion under the RD & SS (Scheme) under PDD to comprehensively address the area’s drinking water needs.

Following this official review, MLA Ranbir Singh Pathania visited Kashirah village to assess the situation and interact with local residents in the aftermath of the recent drone attack at Udhampur Railway Station, which has left the community shaken.

Addressing the gathering, he expressed solidarity with the people and condemned the act as a cowardly attempt to destabilise peace. “This is not just an attack on Udhampur; it is an attack on Bharat itself. Any assault on the life and limb of our people will be treated as an act of war,” he declared.

Pathania said the nation must stand united and use this moment as an opportunity to overcome internal differences and combat terrorism with strength and resolve. He invoked the guiding principle of the new Modi Doctrine, saying, “Shanti ke liye Shakti Jaroori hai – Strength is essential for peace.”

“This marks a tectonic shift in India’s strategic approach, where peace will no longer be pursued through weakness but through strength, preparedness, and decisive action,” he said.

The BJP leader called for enhanced security measures in sensitive areas and stressed community vigilance and resilience to prevent such incidents in the future.