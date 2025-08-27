MLA Pampore Masoodi, SE Irrigation inspect Jhelum hotspots; sandbags placed to prevent breaches.
TAGGED:JEHLUMKASHMIR FLOODS
Sign Up For Daily Newsletter
Be keep up! Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.
Leave a Comment Leave a Comment
Stay Connected
Latest News
Recent Posts
- MLA Pampore Masoodi, SE Irrigation inspect Jhelum hotspots; sandbags placed to prevent breaches.
- Sakeena Itoo visits Lal Ded Hospital, B&J Hospital, Paediatric Hospital, SMHS Hospital Srinagar
- Jhelum crosses alert at Ram Munshi Bagh; SDRF evacuates houseboats, people told to avoid banks.
- “Extremely distressing”: President Droupadi Murmu on loss of lives in Vaishno Devi landslide
- Several Vehicles under flood in Jammu City.