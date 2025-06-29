MLA Marh launches ‘Mission Yuva’ app

Jammu, June 28: Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Marh, Surinder Kumar on Saturday launched the innovative “Mission Yuva” app, a major initiative aimed at empowering the youth of the region. The app is designed to serve as a digital platform that offers young people access to resources and opportunities in startups, skill development, and self-reliance, helping them build a secure and independent future.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Kumar said the “Mission Yuva” app is a vital step toward harnessing the potential of the region’s youth. He said, “By providing access to skill enhancement and startup opportunities, this app aims to empower our young generation to take charge of their careers and contribute meaningfully to the economic growth of the region.”

He added that the focus on self-reliance will enable youth to develop the skills and confidence necessary to succeed in their chosen fields.

The MLA further said, “The launch of ‘Mission Yuva’ is a significant milestone in empowering our youth and opening new avenues for their development. This digital gateway will help unlock their potential and support the region’s social and economic progress.”

Kumar said that the initiative aligns with the broader vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a developed nation by 2047. He urged young people to focus on acquiring relevant skills suited to the evolving job market and economy. “Our youth should think creatively, innovate, and consider starting their own businesses, thereby contributing to economic growth and job creation,” he said.

The MLA also emphasised the importance of sustainable development, urging the youth to work towards protecting the environment and conserving natural resources. “Access to quality education and training programs is essential to equip young people with the knowledge needed to contribute to India’s development,” he added.

Kumar said that leveraging technology and innovation can help solve pressing societal issues and create new growth opportunities. He called upon the youth to actively participate in the nation’s progress, aligning their efforts with the Prime Minister’s vision for a brighter future.