MLA Khanyar Ali Mohammad Sagar holds meeting to prepare for Muharram-ul-Haram

JKNC General Secretary and Khanyar MLA Ali Mohammad Sagar convened a special review meeting at Shah E Jeelan (RA) Community centre Sheshgari Mohalla Khanyar with officials from all departments, including Jammu and Kashmir Police, to prepare for Muharram-ul-Haram.

The meeting was also attended by MLA Hazratbal Salman Ali Sagar and focused on ensuring smooth and peaceful proceedings during the holy month.

Delegations from various areas of Khanyar constituency actively participated, presenting critical demands and exigencies to facilitate seamless observances.

Sagar emphasized coordinated efforts to address community needs, including security, infrastructure, and logistical arrangements, to uphold the sanctity of Muharram.

The meeting underscored the commitment of JKNC leaders to work closely with local authorities and residents to ensure all necessary measures are in place for a peaceful and organized commemoration, reflecting the spirit of unity and reverence during this significant period.

