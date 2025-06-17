MLA Khanyar Ali Mohammad Sagar Chairs Maiden Meeting of Public Undertakings Committee 

Srinagar, June 17 : Maiden meeting of public undertakings committee was convened today at Assembly complex under the chairmanship of MLA Khanyar, Ali Mohammad sagar.

The Meeting was attended by majority members of committee (MLA’s) Ali Mohammed Dar,Baldev Raj Sharma, Mir Mohammad Fayaz, R S Pathania, Showkat Hussain Ganai,Tanvir Sadiq & Saifu Din Bhat.

Secretary Assembly Shri M K Pandita welcomed the members & briefed the chairman & members regarding the role of committee & gave detailed presentation of present status of all PSU’s.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including the Director General of Accounts & Treasury and the Accounts General, along with other related officials.

The discussion focused on critical matters pertaining to the functioning and financial oversight of public sector undertakings in Jammu & Kashmir.

The committee reviewed ongoing initiatives, financial accountability, and measures to enhance operational efficiency in the public sector.