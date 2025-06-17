Breaking

MLA Khanyar Ali Mohammad Sagar Chairs Maiden Meeting of Public Undertakings Committee 

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Srinagar, June 17 : Maiden meeting of public undertakings committee was convened today at Assembly complex under the chairmanship of MLA Khanyar, Ali Mohammad sagar.

The Meeting was attended by majority members of committee (MLA’s) Ali Mohammed Dar,Baldev Raj Sharma, Mir Mohammad Fayaz, R S Pathania, Showkat Hussain Ganai,Tanvir Sadiq & Saifu Din Bhat.

Secretary Assembly Shri M K Pandita welcomed the members & briefed the chairman & members regarding the role of committee & gave detailed presentation of present status of all PSU’s.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including the Director General of Accounts & Treasury and the Accounts General, along with other related officials.

The discussion focused on critical matters pertaining to the functioning and financial oversight of public sector undertakings in Jammu & Kashmir.

The committee reviewed ongoing initiatives, financial accountability, and measures to enhance operational efficiency in the public sector.

Over 20 million Indians contributing to our society: Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Media
BSF troops foil Pakistani intruder’s attempt to cross the International Border in Pathankot
Congress highlights its seven guarantees for J-K, BJP leaders slam NC-Congress alliance
Remote Voting Machine: Election Commission calls all-party meeting on January 19
Security forces ramp up vigilance in J&K’s Rajouri sector
Share This Article
Previous Article Minister Javed Rana reviews water supply schemes in Pir Panjal region 
Next Article CM Omar Abdullah calls for joint efforts to restore, revive J&K Tourism
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

224 civilians including women & children killed in Israeli strikes: Iran in India
Breaking World
ACB files disproportionate assets case against Patwari in Kupwara
Breaking
Trump advocates “real end” to Israel-Iran conflict over ceasefire
Breaking World
CM Omar Abdullah calls for joint efforts to restore, revive J&K Tourism
Developing Story Jammu and Kashmir News