MLA Khanyar Ali Mohammad Sagar Chairs Key JKSPDC Meeting at Srinagar’s Assembly Complex 

RK Online Desk
Srinagar, July 01: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference General Secretary and MLA Khanyar Ali Mohammad Sagar who also serves as Chairman Committee on Public Undertakings chaired a key JKSPDC meeting today at Srinagar’s Assembly Complex with MLAs Bashir veeri, Tanvir Sadiq, Ali Mohammad Dar, Mir Saifullah, Saif U Din Bhat, Showkat Hussain Ganai, Mian Meher Ali, Baldev Raj Sharma, Ranbir Singh Pathania & senior officials.

The focus was on reviewing power projects, addressing delays, and boosting efficiency. Sagar stressed timely execution to meet J&K’s energy needs, directing officials to resolve bottlenecks and ensure transparency.

The Committee aims to enhance the region’s power infrastructure with accountability.

 

