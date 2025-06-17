MLA Kangan seeks maximum local participation in Amarnath Yatra permissions

Ganderbal, Jun 16: Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Kangan, Mian Mehar Ali has expressed concern over the limited number of permissions granted to locals for participating in the arrangements of the annual Amarnath Yatra this year.

Speaking to Rising Kashmir, he emphasised the critical role played by residents of the Kangan sub-division in the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage over the years.

“Compared to previous years, very few permissions have been granted to locals this year,” MLA Ali said. “I recently met with the Deputy Commissioner and requested him to issue maximum permissions, as these people play an important role in facilitating the yatra.”

Mian Mehar said that since the 1990s, locals from Kangan have been instrumental in supporting the annual pilgrimage, especially in the Baltal route. “From the beginning, the people of Kangan and Pahalgam have played a vital role in the success of the Yatra,” he said.

The MLA further added that during a recent review meeting in the presence of Health Minister Sakina Itoo, he once again raised the issue with the DC Ganderbal, seeking wider participation of locals.

He highlighted the contribution of residents during emergencies as well, recalling the cloudburst incident at Baltal that happened a few years ago. “While the administration did a commendable job, locals were equally involved in rescue and support operations,” he remarked.

He assured that all arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra will be ensured by the government, and stressed that this year, better facilities are being put in place compared to previous years.

The MLA urged the administration to recognise and support the continued participation of local stakeholders, saying their involvement is crucial for the safe and successful conduct of the pilgrimage.