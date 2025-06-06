MLA Kangan flags off much-awaited RTC bus service from Gund to Sgr

Ganderbal, Jun 05: Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Kangan, Mian Mehar Ali on Thrusday flagged off the long-awaited Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (J&K RTC) bus service from Gund to Srinagar, marking a significant step towards improving public transportation in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

The launch of the service has been welcomed widely by locals, especially students and women commuters. According to the MLA, the RTC service will provide free travel for female passengers, while students will pay half fare, and all other passengers will be charged a minimal fare.

Speaking to Rising Kashmir, MLA Ali said, “This is just the beginning. I am glad that the RTC bus service between Gund and Srinagar has finally become operational. It will significantly ease the daily travel challenges faced by students, women, and the general public.”

He said efforts are underway to ensure a separate RTC bus service from Gagangir, Kullan, and Rayil to Srinagar, aiming to address the long-pending transportation issues of residents in these areas.

Highlighting educational needs, Mehar Ali reiterated his commitment to establishing a degree college in Gund. “The promise for a degree college will be fulfilled soon so that local students do not have to travel to Ganderbal or Srinagar for higher education,” he stated.

The MLA assured that all genuine demands of the people from Tehsil Gund will be resolved on a priority basis.

Meanwhile, civil society members and locals of Tehsil Gund have appreciated the move, calling it a major relief ahead of the Eid-ul-Adha festival.

As per officials, the RTC bus will depart from Gund at 8:00 am daily and return from Srinagar by 4:00 pm, providing regular connectivity between the region and the summer capital.