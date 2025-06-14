MLA Doda Mehraj Malik withdraws support to NC-led govt 

In a significant development, Mehraj Malik, the firebrand MLA from Doda and the sole MLA of the Aam Aadmi Party in J&K on Saturday announced withdrawal of support to NC-led government.

The firebrand legislator took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce his withdrawal of support from the ruling National Conference-led coalition.

“I, Mehraj Malik, MLA from Doda, hereby withdraw my support to NC in the government coalition. This decision has been taken in the best interest of my people of Jammu and Kashmir, whose trust and welfare will always be my top priority,” the legislator posted, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO).

While Malik’s exit does not threaten the government’s majority—the ruling coalition still has backing of 52 MLAs, well above the required number.

However, the real challenge for the government now lies in managing him on floor of the House.

In his fiery speeches in the last assembly session, he repeatedly accused the BJP and PDP of wrecking the state. He was assaulted by BJP MLAs and PDP workers in the House lobby, after he made disparaging remarks against the saffron party and late PDP founder Mufti Mohammed Sayeed—(KNO)