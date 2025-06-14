Breaking

MLA Doda Mehraj Malik withdraws support to NC-led govt 

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

In a significant development, Mehraj Malik, the firebrand MLA from Doda and the sole MLA of the Aam Aadmi Party in J&K on Saturday announced withdrawal of support to NC-led government.

The firebrand legislator took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce his withdrawal of support from the ruling National Conference-led coalition.

“I, Mehraj Malik, MLA from Doda, hereby withdraw my support to NC in the government coalition. This decision has been taken in the best interest of my people of Jammu and Kashmir, whose trust and welfare will always be my top priority,” the legislator posted, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO).

While Malik’s exit does not threaten the government’s majority—the ruling coalition still has backing of 52 MLAs, well above the required number.

However, the real challenge for the government now lies in managing him on floor of the House.

In his fiery speeches in the last assembly session, he repeatedly accused the BJP and PDP of wrecking the state. He was assaulted by BJP MLAs and PDP workers in the House lobby, after he made disparaging remarks against the saffron party and late PDP founder Mufti Mohammed Sayeed—(KNO)

Turkey declares seven days of national mourning after earthquakes jolt southern provinces
Four notorious drug peddlers booked under PIT NDPS Act in Srinagar
Centre approves renaming of Maharashtra’s Aurangabad, Osmanabad districts
Six persons held for illegal extraction and transportation of minerals in Baramulla
CUK announces summer vacation from July 12-21
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article DG Rural Sanitation Reviews Sanitation Progress across J&K, Calls for Accelerated Execution 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

DG Rural Sanitation Reviews Sanitation Progress across J&K, Calls for Accelerated Execution 
Jammu and Kashmir News
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge visits Air Plane crash site in Ahmedabad 
Breaking National
Shri Amarnathji Yatra-2025: Div Com Jammu reviews Yatra arrangements in Samba, Kathua
Breaking Jammu
KPDCL announces power shutdown in Kashmir Parts
Breaking Kashmir