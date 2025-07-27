MLA Bhat writes to Gadkari, urges NH status for Srinagar–Bandipora–Gurez Road corridor

Srinagar, Jul 26: Congress leader and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Bandipora, Nizamuddin Bhat has written to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to grant National Highway (NH) status to the critical Srinagar–Bandipora road, with particular emphasis on the Gurez Valley route.The letter has been signed by residents, public representatives, and civil society stakeholders from north Kashmir’s Bandipora.In a letter, MLA Bhat stressed the district’s isolation: “Bandipora covers 345 square kilometres and is home to nearly four lakh residents. Yet, our connectivity is limited to just two approach roads, which are vulnerable to disruptions that severely impact daily life, trade, and healthcare.”He emphasised the significance of Gurez Valley: “Located near the Line of Control, Gurez is vital for national security. During border tensions or adverse weather, the road through Bandipora becomes the only land link for troops, border units, and civil administration. Reliable connectivity is essential for our security and development.”The letter highlighted a recent tragedy, underscoring infrastructural deficiencies. On January 4, 2025, four Army personnel died in a road accident on the narrow, poorly maintained Sumbal–Bandipora road. “This tragic incident exposes the hazards posed by our inadequate road infrastructure,” Bhat said. “We need urgent upgrades to ensure safety for civilians and security forces alike.”Allegations of misuse of development funds—allocated by NHPC under CSR initiatives in the early 1990s—have complicated the issue, the letter mentions. While legal proceedings are ongoing, petitioners argue that “infrastructure development should not be halted due to past irregularities,” the letter states. “The suffering of our people and national security must be our priority.”The MLA said Bandipora’s natural beauty, including Wullar Lake and the scenic Tulail and Gurez Valleys, draws eco-tourists and cultural visitors. He said the district also hosts the Kishenganga Hydroelectric Power Project, which supplies regional power. “Better roads will boost tourism, improve livelihoods, and foster economic growth,” he said. “It will also help address the shortage of skilled professionals willing to serve here.”Despite ongoing demands and media campaigns, official approval for NH status remains pending, MLA Bhat wrote in the letter. “We are hopeful that the government will recognise the importance of this route,” he said. “Declaring it a National Highway would be a step toward safer, faster movement and regional development.”The letter has urged the government to prioritise this issue, saying this move would strengthen national security, promote inclusive growth, and demonstrate the government’s commitment to the development of north Kashmir.