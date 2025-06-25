MLA Bhat, Secy Sports CouncilReview Infrastructure in Bandipora

Bandipora, June 24: Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Bandipora, Nizamuddin Bhat, along with Secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull, Tuesday conducted a comprehensive review of the sports infrastructure in Bandipora during a meeting held at the Mini Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chairperson District Development Council (DDC) Bandipora, Kowsar Shafeeq, representatives of local sports associations, the Bar Association, youth delegations, senior citizens, and other stakeholders.A detailed discussion was held on the current status and future roadmap for developing sports infrastructure in the district. Speaking on the occasion, MLA Bhat highlighted the potential of SK Stadium, Bandipora, to be developed into a hub for multi-disciplinary sports. He proposed the establishment of dedicated courts for lawn tennis, basketball, volleyball, and skating, a standard cricket turf, and high-mast lighting with generator backup to support year-round activities and athlete training.He further emphasised the effective utilisation of Khelo India Centres, especially in disciplines such as hockey, handball, and rugby, and called for fast-tracking the completion of ongoing works at the stadium. Bhat also proposed the removal of dilapidated structures and the creation of mini-stadiums and playfields across the district to promote grassroots-level sports.He urged the J&K Sports Council to approve and fund proposals aimed at transforming Bandipora into a model district for sports excellence.Responding to the concerns raised, Secretary Nuzhat Gull reaffirmed the Sports Council’s commitment to strengthening sports infrastructure in Bandipora. She noted that the district enjoys recognition for its sporting culture, both nationally and internationally. She informed attendees that Rs 1 crore had been sanctioned for the upgradation of SK Stadium, with Rs 20 lakh already released for various ongoing works.

Following the meeting, the MLA and Secretary conducted an on-site inspection of SK Stadium, reviewing the progress on the construction of the indoor sports hall and pavilion. On-the-spot instructions were issued to ensure timely completion and operationalisation of the facilities.During her interaction with local players and senior citizens at the venue, Secretary Gull made a fervent appeal for public involvement in tackling the drug menace. “Making society drug-free is our collective responsibility,” she said, urging especially the youth to play an active role in eradicating substance abuse from the community.