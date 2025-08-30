MLA Banihal Sajjad Shaheen Expresses Grief Over Loss of Lives in Ramban Due to Cloudburst 

Follow us on

MLA Banihal Sajjad Shaheen on Saturday Expressed Grief Over Loss of Lives in Cloudburst that struck Kumait area of Rajgarh, Ramban claiming the lives of five innocent persons.

“Deeply pained by the tragic cloudburst that struck Kumait area of Rajgarh, Ramban claiming the lives of five innocent persons. This irreparable loss has caused immense grief to the families and the entire community. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for eternal peace to the departed souls”,he said.

He further added , “Another cloudburst in Sumar area of Banihal constituency has caused damage to roads and several residential houses, further adding to the distress of the local population.”

He urged the DC Ramban and local Administration to expedite relief and rehabilitation measures on priority, ensuring immediate assistance to the affected families and restoration of essential services in the effected areas.

“In this hour of tragedy, we stand in solidarity with the affected families and assure them of every possible support”he said.