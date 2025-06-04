Breaking

MLA Ali Mohammad Sagar holds Public Darbar in Dalgate, announces major developmental allocations

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

MLA Khanyar, Ali Mohammad Sagar on Wednesday held a public darbar at Dalgate to directly engage with residents, address local grievances, and review arrangements for the upcoming Eid ul Azha festival.

The event witnessed the participation of key officers from various departments, ensuring immediate redressal of community issues. Locals appreciated the prompt action taken on several concerns raised during the session.

During the darbar, MLA Sagar announced a series of significant developmental allocations aimed at boosting healthcare and water infrastructure in the area. These include:

₹90 lakh each for the upgradation of BMS Drugjan and BMS Gagribal.

₹1 crore for the establishment of a new Public Health Centre.

₹35 lakh for a water supply scheme.

₹1 crore for the construction of a new water tank at Dalgate.

“These projects are crucial to addressing long-pending demands of the people and will play a key role in improving public services in Khanyar and adjoining areas,” said Sagar while addressing the gathering.

