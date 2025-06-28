Mission YUVA scheme : DLIC Kupwara approves 24 cases

Kupwara, June 27: In a major step towards promoting youth entrepreneurship and self-employment in the district, District Level Implementation Committee (DLIC) Kupwara today approved 24 cases under the Mission YUVA (Yuva Udyamita Vikas Abhiyan) scheme.

The meeting held at DC Office Kupwara on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan, and was chaired by the Nodal Officer, Sameer Jaan.

The objective was to review and approve applications submitted by young aspiring entrepreneurs under the Mission YUVA initiative, which aims to provide financial assistance and capacity-building support to youth for starting and sustaining their businesses.

Officers from the concerned departments presented a detailed review of the applications. After careful scrutiny and discussions, the Committee approved 24 eligible cases for further financial support and guidance.

Speaking on the occasion, Nodal Officer highlighted the importance of Mission YUVA in empowering local youth and helping them build sustainable livelihoods. He emphasized the need for effective awareness campaigns and asked the District Employment & Counselling Centre Kupwara to reach out to more eligible youth and encourage their participation in the scheme.

The approval of these cases is expected to boost entrepreneurial spirit among youth and contribute to the overall economic development of the district

The meeting was attended by Chief Planning Officer, Parvaiz Ahmad Lone; Assistant Director Employment, Arshid Qadir Bhat; Lead District Manager (LDM), and other committee members.